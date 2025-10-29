UN chief condemns Gaza killings, urges full respect for ceasefire

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the killings due to Israeli airstrikes of civilians in Gaza yesterday, including many children,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told correspondents in New York.

“He condemns all actions that undermine the ceasefire and endanger civilian lives.”

Reassurances given

Mr. Dujarric said António Guterres noted “the importance of the parties’ renewed assurances to implement the ceasefire” and stressed that “these commitments must be upheld in full.”

He added that any act that harms civilians or obstructs humanitarian operations “must be avoided.”

The Secretary-General once again praised the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States, describing their engagement as “critical in sustaining the agreement, preventing further escalation, and enabling increased humanitarian access.”

UN human rights chief Volker Türk condemned the killings adding that the rules of war are clear on the “paramount importance” of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“We must not allow this opportunity for peace and a path towards a more just and secure future to slip from our grasp,” Mr Türk added.

Around 350 dead and injured

Despite the ceasefire, violence has continued. According to the UN aid coordination office (OCHA), Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday and overnight left more than 100 people dead and 250 injured.

At the same time, humanitarian agencies are racing to scale up life-saving aid.

UN child protection partners reached 1,500 children and 700 caregivers this week with psychosocial and mental health support, while food security teams are producing around 130,000 two-kilogramme bread bundles daily.

Free bread, but little protein

Community kitchens and shelters continue to distribute bread for free, though access to fresh produce and protein remains extremely limited.

Most families are subsisting on cereals, pulses and small amounts of dairy, according to UN partners.

The UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) distributed more than 200,000 litres of fuel Tuesday to support essential operations, from health and sanitation to food distribution and communications.

OCHA said that while aid delivery is increasing, “impediments remain.” For the 60-day humanitarian plan to succeed, “we need the ceasefire to hold,” Mr. Dujarric said, adding that more border crossings, safe routes inside Gaza, and unimpeded access for aid workers are essential.