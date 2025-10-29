Hurricane Melissa: Devastation in Jamaica at levels ‘never been seen before’

As Hurricane Melissa moved north of Jamaica on Wednesday, the head of the UN team there said that preliminary damage assessments from the category 5 storm showed a level of devastation “never seen before” on the Caribbean island.

UN Resident Coordinator Dennis Zulu emphasised the UN remains closely engaged with governments across the region, on-the-ground UN agencies, and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), noting the “tremendous and unprecedented destruction of infrastructure,” across Jamaica where Melissa made landfall on Tuesday.

Tweet URL

Looking to the months-long reconstruction and recovery effort ahead, he told correspondents in New York via video conference that it would take “a lot of resources” to rebuild and put the thriving economy back on its feet.

“I don't think there's any single soul on this island that was not affected by Hurricane Melissa", highlighted the resident coordinator.

‘Terrible tragedy’

UN World Food Programme (WFP) Director for the Caribbean Multi-Country Office, Brian Bogart, told UN News from the capital, Kingston: “This is a terrible tragedy and there is a real sense of urgency here on the ground. What we're really focused on now is trying to get food and logistics support to enable the entire humanitarian community to respond in coordination with the government”.

Mr. Bogart said the agency’s primary focus is to deliver 2,000 emergency food boxes which are ready to be airlifted from Barbados as soon as the airport reopens, which would be enough to support 6,000 people for a week.

As the leading logistical agency, WFP is also loading a vessel in Barbados from the Logistics Hub run alongside the CDEMA, with essentials – such as hygiene kits, shelter, generators – and other items from UN agencies and partners to support the humanitarian effort in Jamaica.

Hurricane barrels on

Early Wednesday morning, Hurricane Melissa crossed into Cuba, bringing 120 mph winds, heavy rain, and a warning of “life-threatening” storm surges, according to news reports. It’s due to move on to The Bahamas, followed by Bermuda.

The storm weakened to a category 2 reaching Cuba, but the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) there said Melissa would “remain a powerful hurricane when it moves across the Bahamas later today.”

The UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the slow-moving storm was “yet another demonstration of climate science and why we must fight for a world at 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

Data from the UN aid coordination office (OCHA) shows Melissa ranks among the most intense storms to strike Cuba in recent decades, with maximum sustained winds near 138 mph (222 km/h) and two-day rainfall totals approaching 145 millimetres.

On Wednesday, the UN allocated $4 million each to Haiti and Cuba from its Central Emergency Fund to help communities prepare for the storm and reduce its impact.

According to news reports, at least 20 Haitians – including 10 children – died due to river flooding as Melissa barrelled across the region.

UN working ‘hand in hand’ with authorities

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated his solidarity with the governments and communities affected by the hurricane.

“Guided by Resident Coordinators on the ground, the UN is working hand in hand with authorities and humanitarian partners to assess needs, assist those impacted, and prepare in areas that may yet face the storm’s impact,” he said.

UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock tweeted that for small island developing States “the climate crisis is a lived reality, and the cost of inaction is measured in lives and livelihoods. Adaptation isn’t optional, it’s survival. Solidarity must become sustained, scaled-up climate action.”

