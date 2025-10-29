‘Global perspective’ key to moving humanity forward in space

The role helps galvanise greater understanding of the transformative potential of space technology in addressing global challenges, including climate change, disaster management and sustainable development.

Professor Cox told UN News that “we have to operate in certain areas as a single planet; space is one of the best examples of that,” adding that it does not “respect international borders, which is why you need organisations like the United Nations.”

The UN Champion for Space is designated by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), the Vienna-based UN entity responsible for promoting international cooperation in the peaceful use and exploration of outer space.

“Professor Cox has inspired millions around the world with his passion for science and his ability to communicate complex ideas in an accessible and engaging way,” said Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of UNOOSA.

“His commitment to public understanding of science, and his deep belief in the power of space to improve lives on Earth, align perfectly with our mission at UNOOSA.”

The honorary position follows the tradition of enlisting support of prominent individuals to draw attention to UN activities and highlight priority issues. Previous Champions for Space have included astronaut Scott Kelly, appointed in 2016.

“I’m proud and honoured to support the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs in raising awareness of how space solutions can advance progress for us all,” said Professor Cox.

“Their work is a powerful reminder that space is not just about the curiosity-driven exploration of the cosmos; it’s about creating a stronger and more sustainable global economy for everyone on Earth, and moving humanity forward, together.”

Listen to the full interview here: