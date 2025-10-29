Reported massacre at hospital in Sudan’s El Fasher leaves 460 dead

The World Health Organization says it’s appalled and deeply shocked by reports that 460 patients and their companions have been killed at Saudi Maternity Hospital in the city.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that prior to this latest attack, WHO has verified 285 attacks on healthcare in Sudan with at least 1,204 deaths and over 400 injuries of health workers and patients, since the start of the conflict.

The once allied RSF and forces of the military government began fighting in and around the capital Khartoum in April 2023 – a conflict which has since engulfed the entire country.

“All attacks on healthcare must stop immediately and unconditionally,” said Tedros demanding protection for all health workers and civilians under international law.

Many civilians fleeing the RSF takeover have sought safety in Tawila some 60 kilometres from the regional capital of El Fasher, which until a few days ago was the last remaining government-controlled city which had been holding out against the RSF for over 500 days.

Many have arrived in Tawila “dehydrated, injured and traumatized,” said the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, on social media. “The UN and aid organizations are providing life-saving support, but the violence must stop.”

‘No child is safe’

"No child is safe,” said UNICEF chief Catherine Russell. “While the full scale of the impact remains unclear due to widespread communications blackouts, the estimated 130,000 children in El Fasher are at a high risk of grave rights violations, with reports of abduction, killing and maiming, and sexual violence.”

There are also reports of humanitarian workers being detained or killed.

UNICEF is calling for an immediate ceasefire to stop the violence, safe, unimpeded humanitarian access, the protection of civilians - especially children – and guaranteed safe passage for families seeking refuge, in line with international humanitarian law.

She said all those responsible for violations must be held accountable.

Red Cross workers killed

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the killing of five local staff working as volunteers in Bara, North Kordofan state.

“We received this news with profound shock and outrage and we condemn in the strongest possible terms this horrific and senseless act,” a statement read.

ICRC pledged to support the ongoing humanitarian work across Sudan “striving to uphold the safety, dignity and protection of all people and communities” impacted by the violence.

UN’s head of humanitarian operations in Sudan, Denise Brown, told UN News after recently visiting the Darfur region before the fall of the city this week, that it’s proving hard to verify information from the stricken city, but all atrocities needed to be accounted for so that "justice can be served".

Listen to the full interview with Denise Brown: