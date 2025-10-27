In Southeast Asia, Guterres presses the case for climate action

Addressing a joint summit between the UN and Southeast Asian nations in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, Secretary-General António Guterres described the region as “a beacon of cooperation” and a vital pillar of global stability.

With Timor-Leste’s accession, he said, the collective spirit of the regional organization known as ASEAN had “grown stronger,” making the bloc an essential partner in shaping “a more balanced and interlinked world.”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations now has 11 full members, alongside partners which include China, India, the European Union, Russia and Australia.

The UN, for its part, has a comprehensive partnership framework with the bloc as well as plans for joint action.

Peace, Myanmar and regional stability

Mr. Guterres outlined four areas of deepening collaboration – peace and prevention; sustainable development and financial justice; climate action and digital transformation.

He commended ASEAN countries for their strong contributions to peacekeeping and regional mediation efforts.

The UN chief praised Malaysia for helping to facilitate a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, and reiterated the importance of dialogue and restraint in the South China Sea to uphold international law and freedom of navigation.

Turning to Myanmar, the Secretary-General condemned ongoing violence, describing the humanitarian situation as “appalling.”

“Thousands are dead. Millions displaced. Humanitarian needs are soaring,” he said, calling for an immediate halt to hostilities, protection of civilians, and “the release of those arbitrarily detained, including democratically elected leaders.”

He reaffirmed the UN’s support for ASEAN’s 2021 Five-Point Consensus to resolve Myanmar’s protracted conflict following the coup – and the Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire that same year.

A fairer financial system

The Secretary-General also made a strong call for overhauling what he described as an “outdated and unfair” global financial architecture that leaves developing nations “locked out of prosperity.”

“It is high time for reform,” he said, noting that ASEAN economies remain underrepresented in global financial institutions despite their growing economic weight.

Climate change target ‘on life support’

In his keynote address, the Secretary-General warned that the target on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels “is on life support,” urging both developed and developing nations to step up climate ambition ahead of COP30 in Brazil next month.

On digital transformation, he underscored the UN’s commitment to ensuring artificial intelligence serves humanity.

Standing together

At a press conference following the Summit, Mr. Guterres said ASEAN “offers a vision of hope” amid global uncertainty.

“The United Nations is proud to be ASEAN’s partner,” he said, “as we work to ensure a better, more peaceful future for people across the southeast Asian region and around the world.”