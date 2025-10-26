Hurricane Melissa poised to slam Caribbean; 1.6 million children at risk

Currently a Category 4 storm and moving slowly across the Caribbean Sea, Melissa is forecast to strengthen to Category 5, with sustained winds of at least 157 mph (about 252 kmh).

Countries across the region, including Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, are expected to endure several days of intense weather, amid fears that infrastructure could be overwhelmed and essential services disrupted.

“All efforts to prepare for the arrival of hurricane are vital to mitigate damage and loss of life in the most vulnerable communities, especially in regions like the Caribbean. Small islands always face heightened vulnerability to extreme climate events,” said Roberto Benes, Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“UNICEF helps strengthen national capacities to anticipate and respond to climate-related emergencies and to deliver essential services for children. This is fundamental to protecting those who need it most.”

Tweet URL

Preparedness and humanitarian response

UN agencies and partners have pre-positioned lifesaving supplies, including hygiene materials, water purifiers, medical kits and cash transfers to support vulnerable families.

In Haiti, 450 metric tons of food has been prepositioned and cash transfers provided to 9,500 households in the south to mitigate the storm’s impact. About 3,400 hygiene kits, non-food items and shelter for 44,000 households and medical kits for 11,000 people have also been positioned.

In Jamaica, the Red Cross and local authorities have mobilised early, preparing emergency shelters and stockpiling relief items for some 165,000 people in high-risk parishes, including Saint Elizabeth, Clarendon, Saint Catherine, Kingston, Saint Thomas and Portland.

Communities brace for impact

Communities are already experiencing heavy rainfall and gusty winds, and forecasters warn that flooding could surpass that caused by Hurricane Beryl 16 months ago, which left significant financial and infrastructural damage.

Flooding is expected to be severe in low-lying, coastal and informal settlements, with heavy rainfall likely to trigger landslides in mountainous areas. Ports, airports and key infrastructure could also be disrupted, complicating emergency response.

There are also reports of deaths and injuries. In Haiti, three people were killed and one severely injured in a landslide in the western part of capital Port-au-Prince. A death has also been reported in the Dominican Republic.

Rising risks for the Caribbean

Over the past decade, approximately 11 million people, including nearly four million children, were directly affected each year by disasters across Latin America and the Caribbean, according to UNICEF.

As the storm approaches, national authorities are urging communities to follow safety guidance, evacuate vulnerable areas and seek shelter.

UN agencies continue to coordinate with governments and partners, emphasising the protection of children and the most vulnerable populations.