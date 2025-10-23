Fragile Gaza ceasefire marks ‘a momentous but precarious juncture,’ UN envoy tells Security Council

The Gaza ceasefire provides a rare opportunity to end one of the most destructive phases of the wider Israel-Palestine conflict, the UN’s deputy Middle East envoy told the Security Council on Thursday.

Deputy Special Coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov warned that without decisive support for reconstruction and aid delivery, the region risks sliding back into violence.

The fragile truce, achieved through broad agreement over President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan earlier this month, has created “a momentous but precarious juncture”, he said.

“The agreement represents hope for a better future, but the dynamics are extremely fragile,” he said. “A return to conflict must be avoided at all costs.”

Mr. Alakbarov commended the mediation efforts of the US, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye, calling the ceasefire “a critical breakthrough” that must be consolidated through both restraint and cooperation.

He urged the immediate return of the remains of deceased hostages and called for humanitarian aid to enter the enclave “at scale” to meet what he described as “enormous and urgent needs.”

UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe A wide view of the Security Council meeting, as Mr. Alakbarov (on screen) briefs members.

Much more to do

Since the truce took effect, the UN and its partners have expanded relief operations across Gaza. Mr. Alakbarov noted the UN’s 60-day humanitarian plan, launched to streamline customs procedures, increase access routes, and restore basic services, adding that the flow of assistance had risen by 46 per cent in the first week of the ceasefire.

But he warned that access remained limited.

“Much more still needs to be done,” he said, citing the need for more crossings, safe passage for aid workers, and the sustained entry of fuel and essential goods.

Ongoing violence – including Israeli strikes, Palestinian militant attacks and apparent reprisals by armed groups – continued to jeopardise relief efforts and stability in the territory, he added.

Situation in the West Bank

Turning to the West Bank, Mr. Alakbarov voiced concern over large-scale Israeli security operations, settler violence, and the continued withholding of Palestinian tax collection revenues by Israel.

“Palestinians must be allowed to return to their homes and local economies need to function,” he said.

The Deputy Envoy also noted the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion on Wednesday which was welcomed by the Secretary-General, affirming Israel’s obligation as an occupying power to facilitate humanitarian relief and cooperate fully with the UN and its agencies.

Cairo conference on reconstruction

Looking ahead, Mr. Alakbarov said reconstruction must be Palestinian-led, with strong support from regional and international partners.

The upcoming Cairo Reconstruction Conference – co-hosted by Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and the UN – provides “an important venue to advance recovery and reconstruction for Gaza,” he said.

He added that recent international initiatives – including the Summit for Peace in Sharm el-Sheikh and the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution – had generated “renewed momentum” toward ending the conflict and restoring a viable political horizon.

Mr. Alakbarov said the UN remains committed to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in line with international law and resolutions, realising a two-State solution, with Israel and Palestine “living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders on the basis of pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.”