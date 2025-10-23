Security Council LIVE: Gaza ceasefire, aid crisis dominates agenda as ambassadors meet on the Middle East
Peace and Security
The UN Security Council is meeting in New York to debate the Middle East. The session comes amid faltering progress on the fragile Gaza ceasefire and mounting humanitarian needs after two years of war, with famine still looming in parts of the territory. Ambassadors will likely discuss yesterday's ICJ advisory opinion affirming Israel’s obligation to allow agencies aid access under international law. Follow our in-depth live coverage from 10am; UN News app users can go here.