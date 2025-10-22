Green light for Gang Suppression Force tells Haitians ‘they are not alone’, Security Council hears

Addressing ambassadors for the first time as head of the UN office in Haiti (BINUH), Carlos Ruiz Massieu addressed the continuing gang violence and humanitarian crisis in the country, the upcoming political transition set to take place next year and bid to restore national security through the recently agreed Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

‘Dire’ circumstances

“There is no doubt that the circumstances are dire, but the Haitian people have not given up,” said Mr. Massieu, who has met multiple political, international and civil stakeholders in the country over the past two and a half months.

As armed groups are increasingly targeting farming communities on the outskirts of the capital and other areas, he stressed that the scale and impact of internal displacement is “unprecedented,” amounting to over 1.4 million displaced people.

“The human rights situation also remains deeply concerning, with widespread abuses linked to gang attacks, violence involving self-defence groups, and even some security operations,” he added.

Political transition underway

“I am concerned that a steady path towards the restoration of democratic governance has yet to emerge,” said Mr. Massieu addressing the transfer of authority to elected officials expected to take place by 7 February next year.

He welcomed actions by Haitian authorities to consult with political representatives regarding the elections to avoid a political vacuum beyond February, noting that “sustained inter-Haitian dialogue remains crucial to forging renewed consensus on the way forward.”

BINUH will be providing technical and logistical support ahead of the election, he said.

© UNICEF UN agencies distribute humanitarian aid in Bassin Bleu, Haiti, which was attacked by gangs in September.

New force, a sign of reassurance

Mr. Massieu welcomed Security Council-backing for the Gang Suppression Force and encouraged authorities to take appropriate measures to increase security and ensure communities most affected by violence, particularly children, are protected.

He warned that the hostile security environment continues to affect Haiti’s international partners in the capital, but that he is leading efforts in BINUH to achieve “100 per cent staff presence in the capital as a matter of urgency.”

“The recent action by this Council was a signal of reassurance to the Haitian people that they are not alone – that the international community stands with them during this critical moment,” he commended.

“Now is the time to swiftly translate this signal into real progress and turn the tide of violence.”

