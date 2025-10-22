UN News
Security Council LIVE: UN discusses next phase to curb Haiti gang violence, step up aid

Security Council adopts resolution 2476 requesting the establishment of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti BINUH. (June 2019)
UN Photo/Loey Felipe
Security Council adopts resolution 2476 requesting the establishment of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti BINUH. (June 2019)

Peace and Security

Following renewal of the Security Council’s sanctions regime in Haiti and a resolution to create a new Gang Suppression Force to combat the scourge of gang violence, ambassadors heard this afternoon from the top UN official in the country. In his first briefing as head of the UN office in Haiti (BINUH), Carlos Ruiz Massieu reported on latest developments, as brutal violence and insecurity continues to rage, increasing pressure on diplomats to act fast and decisively to protect millions of Haitians facing impunity and chaos. UN News app users can follow live coverage here.
