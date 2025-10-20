Lives transformed: Stories from 80 years of UN work across the world

The exhibition “Shared Lives, Shared Future”, showcases stories from nearly 200 countries and reflects the UN’s evolving spirit and mission over time.

From humanitarian relief and education to development and sustainability, it presents real-life stories of individuals and communities whose lives have been transformed by the UN’s mission.

Here are some of their personal reflections.



Mariam dreams of the return of UNRWA schools

UNFPA Palestine/Hosny Salah Mariam, Former Student Occupied Palestinian Territory

Before the ongoing conflict, UNRWA the UN agency which supports Palestinian refugees, ran schools across the Gaza Strip, providing education for around 300,000 children. One girl, Mariam, who studied at an UNRWA school before the war, said: “We miss the UN schools we used to go to. I want life to go back to how it was before.”

Today, UNRWA, in cooperation with other UN agencies and partners, is providing life-saving aid amid the devastating humanitarian crisis.

Sudanese refugee, Radwa, turns humanitarian aid into a life project

© UNHCR/Ala Kheir Chad. Thousands of Sudanese refugees continue to flee across border

Since the outbreak of war in Sudan in April 2023, nearly 12 million people have been forcibly displaced within and beyond the country, with 878,000 people fleeing to neighboring Chad alone.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) provides them with shelter, food, medical care, and education, along with safe relocation from insecure border areas.

Among them is Radwa, who fled from Sudan to Chad. Combining her entrepreneurial skills with cash assistance from UNHCR, she started a small home-based bakery business in Farchana refugee camp.

“I like helping people because everyone needs support. That is why I support fellow refugee women so that we can grow together, and no one is left behind. It is important to stand with our brothers and sisters, to help them heal,” she said

Yemeni girl escapes child marriage with UN support

UNFPA/Abdulrahman Al Muallimi

At fifteen, Afaf faced an impossible choice to help her family: Find a job or marry a 40-year-old man.

"At age 15 I was pressured to marry, but the UN helped me get out of it,” she said.

In a “safe space” supported by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), she received counseling and training. The marriage was eventually canceled.

Lebanese firefighter tackles danger with UN equipment

UNDP/Rana Sweidan

As part of its emergency response programs, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) provided essential equipment to the Beirut Fire Brigade in the capital of Lebanon, making the firefighters’ missions safer and more effective.

Layal, a firefighter herself, said that: “The new equipment provided by the UN greatly improves our safety and readiness.”

From drugs to cabbage fields

UNODC/Abel Kavanagh With support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Zahoor and thousands of other Afghan farmers have transitioned from opium to legal farming, turning land into a source of hope and sustainable income. This is also helping to make the world safer from drugs.

With support from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Afghan farmer Zahoor and thousands of others shifted from growing opium to cultivating legal crops, turning their land into a source of hope and sustainable income, also contributing to a safer world free of drugs.

“With UN support, I transitioned from opium to cabbage farming. I received training in modern agriculture and was provided with pesticides to protect my crops,” said Zahoor.

Eco-industrial parks, a UN partnership for sustainable production

UNIDO Ukraine Liudmyla Eco-Industrial Park Manager Ukraine

Eco-industrial parks bring companies together to improve performance and sustainability. The Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) supports such parks across Ukraine with policy support, capacity-building, and technical assistance.

Liudmyla, a manager of an eco-industrial park in Ukraine told the UN that “since 2020, we have been actively cooperating with the UN on energy-saving projects, which has helped us cut our gas and electricity use, and move towards more energy-efficient production.”

Innovative water solutions in Malaysia

Mika Jouhki Rabiah works at the Johor Port Authority, which partnered with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to design and implement a water-saving system. UNCTAD’s global network of certified port managers is advancing best practices, reinforcing South-South cooperation, and driving progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Rabiah works at the Johor Port Authority in Malaysia, which partnered with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to design and implement a water-saving system.

The UNCTAD Port Management Network promotes best practices, supports South-South cooperation, and drives progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

"With the UN’s support, we implemented a solution that saves 10 million litres of fresh water every year,” reported Rabiah.

