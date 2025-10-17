Talks on net zero shipping framework shelved as nations fail to reach consensus

The IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) decided to adjourn its extraordinary session convened this week in London and reconvene in a year’s time.

Nations meanwhile are expected to continue consultations to bridge differences over the framework, which seeks to align the shipping sector with the global goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The draft framework – approved in principle last April – would amend the MARPOL treaty to introduce a global fuel-standard and pricing mechanism for greenhouse-gas emissions from ships, which account for nearly three per cent of global emissions.

If adopted, it would mark the first legally binding global system to curb maritime emissions.

No winners or losers

In closing remarks, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez urged delegates to use the coming year to rebuild trust and seek consensus.

“Even though you have differences of opinion, you all spoke in support of the work of this Organization,” he said.

“There are no winners and losers in this session. Let us take this moment to learn from it and come back ready to negotiate and take the next steps needed to meet the goals you all agreed to in the 2023 GHG strategy.”

He asked delegates not to celebrate the adjournment. “There are concerns we need to address, let us work with each other,” he said.

© IMO A view of the IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) second extraordinary session.

A missed opportunity

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters in New York that Secretary-General António Guterres viewed the outcome as “a missed opportunity for Member States to place the shipping sector on a clear, credible path towards net-zero emissions.”

He stressed that decarbonizing the maritime sector – responsible for about 80 per cent of global trade – “is critical.”

Media reports cited opposition from several major economies – including the United States – which argued that the proposed global pricing mechanism risked functioning as a “carbon tax” and could raise shipping costs by more than 10 per cent.

Next steps

The IMO said a working group on emissions would meet next week to continue developing technical guidelines for implementing the framework.