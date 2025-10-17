World News in Brief: Airstrikes in Lebanon, hope in CAR, a call to ban lead-based paints

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told correspondents on Friday at the daily briefing this includes mortar shells and damaged rockets.

Since the latest cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel in November 2024, the UN peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) has enhanced efforts to support the Lebanese Armed Forces in addressing unauthorised weapons and military infrastructure and extend State authority in the south.

Mr. Dujarric said UNIFIL was continuing to observe Israeli forces conducting military activities in its area of operations, including mortar fire from south of the Blue Line of separation.

“We once again stress these acts of interference must stop,” he said.

Government in Beirut is the sole authority

Ambassadors on the Security Council reiterated their full support for UNIFIL, urging “all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security” of peacekeepers and their premises.

They called on all parties to comply with their commitments under the Cessation of Hostilities arrangement of November 2024 as well as with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including protection of civilians.

The Council urged the international community to “intensify its support” for the LAF so they can deploy fully to the south.

According to a recent press release from the UN human rights office, the LAF has recorded almost daily violations of the November ceasefire and Israeli forces have confirmed carrying out over 500 airstrikes since then, on what it alleges are Hezbollah targets.

‘Lives being built’ in the Central African Republic

The Central African Republic (CAR) is at a crossroads and this is the moment to turn fragile stability into lasting progress through joint humanitarian, development and peace efforts, said the UN’s Deputy Relief Coordinator after a visit to the country.

Joyce Msuya met senior government officials, displaced families, community leaders and local responders, calling those on the frontline of the crisis the backbone of aid efforts and the ones keeping hope alive.

‘Dedication in action’

“Everywhere I went in the Central African Republic, I saw dedication in action - communities leading, partners supporting, lives being built,” she posted on social media.

Ms. Msuya noted that while one in three people are still in need of assistance, improved security in some regions has allowed those displaced to return home.

The deputy relief chief also announced an allocation of $8 million from the CAR Humanitarian Fund for urgent priorities in the towns of Zemio and Birao.

‘No level of lead is safe’: WHO

Lead is found in many everyday products such as paint and cosmetics, but that doesn’t make it safe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday issued an update in advance of International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week running from 19 to 25 October, saying that lead exposure remains one of the world’s most widespread but preventable health threats.

Children face biggest threat

According to WHO, the metal is linked to approximately 1.5 million deaths annually, primarily from cardiovascular disease, and causes irreversible neurological and behavioural damage, especially in children, who more easily absorb lead.

While some progress has been made, including a ban on lead in petrol and efforts by many countries to limit lead in paints, WHO says that comprehensive bans on the production, import, sale and use of lead-based paints must be implemented and strictly enforced.

“No level of lead is safe. Every child deserves a future free from this poison,” said Ruediger Krech, director of the agency’s environment, climate change and migration department.

“We call on governments, communities, and healthcare providers to act decisively to eliminate lead exposure and protect the health and potential of the next generation,” he added.