UN welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire between the two sides announced on Wednesday following a week of cross-border clashes and airstrikes in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The temporary truce will last for 48 hours, according to media reports.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since 2021 and relations between the neighbouring countries have deteriorated since then.

Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of harbouring militants who have carried out attacks on its territory, which the de facto authorities have denied.

End the violence

“Since 10 October, cross-border armed violence has escalated significantly between the two parties, killing and injuring scores of civilians,” UNAMA said.

The Mission received credible reports of significant civilian casualties, including women and children, because of the violence.

The highest numbers were in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province in southern Afghanistan, where heavy fighting between Taliban security forces and the Pakistani military took place on Wednesday.

Although UNAMA is still assessing the exact number of civilian casualties, information indicates that at least 17 people were killed and 346 injured in Spin Boldak.

It also documented at least one civilian killed and 15 injured as a result of earlier cross-border clashes in Paktika, Patkya, Kunar and Helmand provinces.

“UNAMA calls on all parties to bring a lasting end to hostilities to protect civilians and prevent further loss of life,” the statement said.

The parties were also reminded of their obligations to comply with the key principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to prevent civilian casualties, in line with international law.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also welcomed the announcement of the temporary ceasefire and called for the parties to agree to a durable end to the fighting.