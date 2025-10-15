UN rights chief underlines need for a permanent ceasefire and accountability in Gaza

In presenting his annual report to the Third Committee of the General Assembly, Volker Türk highlighted that surveys consistently show that people worldwide overwhelmingly support the values that underpin human rights, namely dignity, equality and justice.

He urged the international community to “build on this energy, at a time when disquiet, disenfranchisement, disillusionment, and disarray are spreading across the world.”

Sudan war: ‘Utter disregard’ for human rights

Mr. Türk noted that “several Governments are openly flouting the standards that bind us, and the universal values that define us”, and this is evident by the multiple conflicts occurring across the world.

Tweet URL

Warring parties in Sudan “continue to show an utter disregard for international human rights and humanitarian law”, he said, while the situation in the besieged city of El Fasher in Darfur “is devastating and extremely alarming”.

“All countries need to respect the Security Council’s arms embargo. Protecting civilians, full humanitarian access, an end to the conflict and a return to civilian rule are the top priorities,” he said.

‘Deadlier’ phase in Ukraine conflict

Meanwhile, “the war in Ukraine has entered an even deadlier stage for civilians,” as schools, hospitals, and shelters face relentless bombardment.

The people of both Ukraine and Russia “urgently need peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law, and General Assembly resolutions,” he said.

He addressed the situation in Myanmar, where “civilians continue to suffer the cruellest toll.” The people “are calling for a viable future in which all communities can live in peace, free from discrimination.”

He also pointed to recent encouraging efforts towards peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo which “need to be matched by a changing reality on the ground”, including a genuine ceasefire.

Gaza ceasefire and aid

Turning to Gaza, Mr. Türk welcomed the release of all hostages and many arbitrarily detained Palestinians as part of the first phase of the ceasefire.

“This needs to lead to a permanent ceasefire, with humanitarian aid flowing in at scale,” he said.

“Recovery efforts need to pursue accountability for the gross violations and abuses of international human rights law and serious violations of international humanitarian law.”

He stressed that “the goal must remain peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians, through the realization of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.”

Support human rights

The High Commissioner also reported on the work of his Office, which included support for efforts towards transitional justice in Syria and human rights monitoring training for civil society in Haiti.

He highlighted the “precarious financial situation” it faces as OHCHR is expecting a budget shortfall of $103 million this year which “represents a gap of almost 20 percent of the bare minimum needed to effectively implement our mandate.”

He warned that “without adequate funding, grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law may stay hidden from the world,” effectively giving perpetrators “a free pass” and making the world less safe.

“Human rights - and the UN human rights office - need full-scale financial, political and strategic support,” he said.