World Food Day LIVE: The task of feeding the world
SDGs
Amid the destruction of the Second World War, nations responded to the danger of hunger and malnutrition by creating the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on 16 October 1945. The UN agency celebrates this achievement as World Food Day every year on its birthday, recognizing the work of all those who are committed to ensuring food for everyone. We’ll be bringing you the highlights live from FAO throughout the day. UN News app users can follow coverage here.