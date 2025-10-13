The ‘food heroes’ cultivating global change

Ahead of World Food Day, marked annually on 16 October, their stories reflect a global movement toward healthier, more equitable agrifood systems.

Madagascar: Rasoaniaviana Clarette © FAO “From the zucchini harvest, I obtained 50 kg. I sold half to pay for my children’s schooling and used the other half to improve our diet at home.” In Mizilo, southeast Madagascar, Rasoaniaviana Clarette has emerged as a transformative leader. Once a homemaker, she now heads a women-led Farmer Field School tackling child malnutrition through climate-resilient farming. She and 24 women have adopted modern techniques to grow nutritious crops like moringa and pumpkin, boosting yields, diversifying diets, and strengthening food security. Her leadership is inspiring hope and resilience in a region long plagued by hunger and poor nutrition.

Kyrgyzstan: Mederbek Mirzayev © FAO “Nothing used to grow here because there was no water, but we drilled a well, set up irrigation, and now the land is fruitful again.” In Kyrgyzstan’s Batken region, Mederbek Mirzayev is reviving the cultivation of grapevines on abandoned Soviet-era farmland. In 2025, he rallied villagers to plant grapes and apricots. Despite initial scepticism, the cooperative now cultivates two hectares and plans to expand. Their success is inspiring others to reclaim unused land, boosting organic farming and community resilience in a region once deemed unfarmable.

Mauritania: Fatima Mohammed Zayed Al-Muslimin © FAO “The camel is among the finest animals we have. In the era of nomadic journeys, they were used to carry heavy loads and endured thirst and hardships that other animals could not withstand.” In Mauritania’s arid Boutidouma village, camel milk—known as laban—is a nutritional lifeline. Fatima Mohammed Zayed Al-Muslimin, mother of five and founder of the Tidouma Cooperative, has revolutionised local dairy production. Since 2019, training has enabled milk processing that extends shelf life from one to 21 days, reducing waste and boosting market access. The cooperative empowers rural women, diversifies diets, and strengthens food security. She now dreams of expanding into a full-scale dairy factory.

Saint Kitts and Nevis: Richard Paris © FAO “I had no background in farming, just a dream. Now, on Sundays while most people are relaxing, I am tweaking pH levels and recalibrating sensors!” On the Caribbean island archipelago of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Richard Paris is reshaping local agriculture with “Paris’ Leafy Greens,” a hydroponic lettuce business supplying fresh produce. A former architect and hotel manager, Paris built the islands’ first large-scale hydroponic greenhouse in 2019. His crisp, long-lasting lettuce quickly gained popularity. After training, he boosted yields by 40 per cent using smart sensors. Now expanding with a second greenhouse, Paris aims to reduce imports and build a lasting farming legacy.