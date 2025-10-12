17 children reportedly killed in attack on Sudan displacement camp

The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, has received reports that the attack occurred in a facility hosting families displaced by the ongoing conflict in the region. A further 21 children were reportedly injured.

According to media reporting, up to 60 people were killed on Saturday’s assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been fighting Sudanese army since April 2023. The conflict has created a humanitarian catastrophe, with tens of millions living in conditions of acute hunger.

“This devastating attack on children and families who were already displaced and seeking safety is an outrage,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. “Killing and injuring children are grave violations of their rights, and attacks on civilians in places meant to offer safety and refuge are unconscionable.”

El Fasher has been under siege by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for more than 500 days, with severe restrictions on movement, access to food, water, and medical care. Civilians, including large numbers of children, have faced repeated bombardment and deteriorating living conditions.

Several areas in North Darfur have been experiencing famine for months, and the food security and child nutrition situation in the state has reached catastrophic levels. Families are surviving on minimal rations, and severe acute malnutrition among children is rising sharply. Health facilities report that preventable child deaths linked to hunger and disease are increasing. The disruption of supply routes, looting of aid convoys, and denial of humanitarian access have made sustained relief efforts almost impossible.

In the wake of the attacks, UNICEF reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the siege, safe passage for civilians fleeing violence, unhindered humanitarian access to affected populations and accountability for those responsible for attacks against civilians.

Top UN official in Sudan condemns targeting of civilians

On Sunday, Denise Brown, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the repeated and deliberate targeting of civilians in North Darfur.

In a statement, Ms. Brown said that hospitals, shelters, and places of refuge must not be targeted. “I reiterate my previous appeal for respect for international humanitarian law and an immediate end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” continued the senior UN official. “These incidents demand thorough, impartial investigations, and those responsible must be held accountable.”