UN urges restraint as US strikes in southern Caribbean escalate tensions with Venezuela

Briefing ambassadors in the Security Council, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča said the US operations, conducted between 2 September and 3 October, have heightened tensions in the region and drawn sharp criticism from Caracas.

“Venezuelan authorities have announced that they remain on high alert since the United States military deployments were first reported in August,” he said, noting that President Nicolás Maduro has mobilized 4.5 million members of the Bolivarian Militia to support the armed forces.

Mr. Jenča said that according to US authorities, the strikes targeted vessels in international waters carrying illegal drugs bound for the United States. Eleven individuals were reportedly killed in the first attack on 2 September, with subsequent operations bringing the total reported fatalities to 21.

The exact locations of the incidents have not been publicly disclosed, and the UN is not able to independently verify these reports.

Trading of allegations

Mr. Jenča stated that Washington has defended its actions as consistent with the laws governing armed conflict and necessary to protect American citizens from the flow of illicit drugs from South and Central America.

“A White House spokesperson said that ‘the President acted in line with the law of armed conflict’, seeking to protect the US ‘from those trying to bring deadly poison’ to its shores,” he told the Security Council.

Venezuelan officials, however, view the strikes as provocative and a violation of sovereignty.

The Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the UN wrote to the Security Council on 9 October, stating that the “ulterior purpose” of the US actions continues to be to “advance its policies of regime change”.

Caracas has also reported overflights by US fighter jets near its shores and the detention of a fishing boat in Venezuelan waters, while Washington said that two Venezuelan military aircrafts flew over a US Navy vessel in international waters.

Repeated calls for restraint

The UN has repeatedly called on both parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences through peaceful means.

Ms. Jenča emphasised that efforts to counter drug trafficking “must be carried out in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter,” and that any use of force in countering illicit trafficking must respect human rights standards.

“The United Nations recognises the devastating impact of violence driven by transnational organised crime, which affects production, transit, and destination countries alike,” Mr. Jenča said.

“We continue to emphasize the need for all efforts to counter transnational organised crime to be conducted in accordance with international law.”

He said the UN would continue to support diplomatic dialogue and measures to prevent further escalation, calling on both Washington and Caracas to prioritise de-escalation and constructive engagement.