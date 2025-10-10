Security Council LIVE: Ambassadors meet over US strikes against alleged drug traffickers off Venezuela
Peace and Security
The UN Security Council went into emergency session on Friday, following a request from Venezuela. The United States military has carried out four deadly air strikes in Caribbean waters over the past few weeks against what Washington alleges are Caracas-backed drug traffickers. The Venezuelan Government denies the charge, accusing the administration of being a threat to the peace and security of the whole region. Follow live coverage below and UN News app users can go here.