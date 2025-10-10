Sudan: Türk ‘appalled’ by continued killing of civilians in El Fasher

Tweet URL

This follows reports that at least 53 civilians were killed and more than 60 injured by members of the Rapid Support Forces militia, the RSF, between 5 and 8 October alone.

Preliminary information from the area – the last government-controlled city in North Darfur – suggests the number may be even higher, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) added.

‘Endless and wanton disregard’

“I am appalled by the RSF’s endless and wanton disregard for civilian life,” said Mr. Türk.

The militia has been battling its former military government allies for control of Sudan since April 2023.

The UN rights chief said that “despite repeated calls, including my own, for specific care to be taken to protect civilians, they continue instead to kill, injure, and displace civilians, and to attack civilian objects, including IDP shelters, hospitals and mosques, with total disregard for international law. This must end.”

At least 46 civilians were killed in artillery and drone strikes in the Abu Shouk and Daraja Oula neighbourhoods, and the Abu Shouk IDP camp, OHCHR reported.

This includes at least 14 civilians who were killed during attacks on 5 and 7 October on the Saudi Hospital – the last major functioning health care facility in North Darfur.

The hospital, which has repeatedly come under attack, was already operating at a reduced capacity, before suffering further substantial damage in these latest attacks.

Summary executions

At least seven other civilians were reportedly summarily executed in home-to-home searches during RSF ground attacks, OHCHR reported.

“Initial information indicates that these killings may have been ethnically motivated, targeting members of the Zaghawa community,” the UN office said.

“I urge the RSF - indeed all parties to the conflict - to draw lessons from this week’s conviction of Ali Kushayb by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the war crimes and crimes against humanity he committed in Darfur,” said Mr. Türk.

The former Janjaweed commander was found guilty of war crimes on 27 counts earlier this week in the Hague. The RSF reportedly grew out of the Janjaweed militias and its leadership beginning in 2013.

The High Commissioner also reiterated his call for UN Member States with direct influence to take urgent measures to protect civilians and to prevent further atrocities in El Fasher and across Darfur.