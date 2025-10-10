Civilians in Ukraine face death and injury amid new attacks

Tweet URL

Civilian casualties were 31 per cent higher from January to September 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to HRMMU’s monthly report published on Thursday.

“High civilian casualties last month confirm this year’s disturbing pattern of intense violence in Ukraine, as virtually no day passes without civilian deaths or injuries, especially in frontline communities,” said HRMMU chief Danielle Bell.

Frontline danger

Sixty nine per cent of the September casualties occurred near the frontline, with notably high numbers reported in the Donetsk and Kherson regions of eastern Ukraine. Nearly 30 per cent of all casualties were caused by short-range drone attacks.

In Donetsk region on Thursday, a bomb struck the area near a postal service vehicle as seniors were collecting their pensions.

Twenty one of those killed and 13 of those injured were over the age of 60. Older persons are often among the last residents to evacuate from their communities, says HRMMU; at least 87 of them were killed last month.

Critical infrastructure at stake

Compared to August, September saw a 15 per cent increase in attacks affecting energy infrastructure compared to August 2025. Thirty one attacks were documented.

The UN aid coordination office (OCHA) reported that weekend attacks left some 70,000 people without electricity and disrupted gas and water supplies.

Humanitarians warned that as winter approaches, strikes in critical infrastructure will exacerbate civilian needs.

HRMMU said that on Thursday night, another massive countrywide strike targeting energy facilities caused power outages in several regions, including the capital, and reportedly killed a seven-year-old boy.

"We used to feel a sense of security at home, but not anymore. Drones are buzzing like bees, flying without a break. We can’t sleep at night nor during the day. We are exhausted,” said one man evacuated from Kostiantynivka, a city in eastern Ukraine.

Since February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, HRMMU has documented at least 14,383 civilians killed, including 738 children, and 37,541 injured, including 2,318 children.