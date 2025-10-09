World News in Brief: Deadly attacks in Ukraine, Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant update, first humanitarian flight for Syrians in Libya

Substations, power plants and oil depots were damaged in Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Donetsk, temporarily cutting off electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in those regions.

“As colder weather sets in, strikes on critical infrastructure are deepening humanitarian needs,” warned Mr. Dujarric. “Despite growing challenges, we, along with our humanitarian partners, are continuing to support the response.”

In the first half of this year, UN partners provided essential care to nearly one million people, while food and livelihood programmes supported over 1.1 million displaced and vulnerable families in the country.

Ukraine: Off-site power to be restored at nuclear plant

Meanwhile, following intensive consultations with the Russian Federation, a process has begun to restore external electricity to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Mariano Grossi announced on Thursday in an update.

On 23 September, the ZNPP lost connection to the grid for the 10th time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022. Both sides blamed the damage on military activities.

Since then, the ZNPP had been forced to rely on emergency diesel generators to power its cooling pumps, further challenging an already dangerous nuclear safety and security situation at the site.

Following the incident, Mr. Grossi had been engaging with the two sides on concrete proposals to enable the plant to receive the off-site power needed to cool its six shutdown reactors and spent fuel.

“While it will still take some time before the grid connection of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has been restored, the two sides have engaged with us in a constructive way to achieve this important objective for the sake of nuclear safety and security,” he said. “No one stands to gain from a further deterioration in this regard.”

The IAEA team at the site continues to confirm that there has been no temperature increase within the coolant in the reactors or the spent fuel pools.

© IOMAhmed Abughala Syrian migrants in Libya begin their journey back to Syria.

First voluntary humanitarian return flight for Syrian migrants in Libya

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has facilitated the voluntary return of 152 vulnerable Syrians from Libya to Damascus.

“IOM is expanding its operations and services in Syria with the primary objective of supporting the country’s recovery after years of conflict and ensuring dignified and sustainable returns of Syrians, whether displaced internally or returning from abroad,” said Othman Belbeisi, Director of the Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa.

Marking the first Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) flight to Syria organized by IOM in 2025, the Tripoli–Damascus flight was arranged at the request of Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and supported families who had lived in Libya for over a decade.

Strengthened presence

Since 2015, IOM Libya has assisted over 105,000 migrants to return safely to their countries of origin.

"This flight is a testament to IOM’s ongoing commitment to voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable returns for the most vulnerable Syrian migrants,” said Eleonora Servino, the agency’s Acting Chief of Mission in Syria.

In July, IOM received approval from Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to re-establish its presence in Damascus and expand operations nationwide.

Active in northwest Syria since 2014, IOM continues to provide life-saving aid and support programs, including displacement tracking, protection, mental health and psychological support (MHPSS), shelter, and relief assistance.