UN chief ‘encouraged’ after Hamas indicates willingness to release Israeli hostages

The statement issued by the militant group indicated it was also prepared to hand over administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body as part of a lasting deal to end the fighting, based on “Palestinian national consensus and Arabic and Islamic support.”

In response, President Trump – who has the buy in of President Benjamin Netanyahu and many world leaders to the 20-point plan – took to his social media platform and called on Israel to stop bombing Gaza, adding that he believes the group “are ready for a lasting peace.”

Hamas indicated that the US President's comments were "encouraging" and that it was ready to negotiate further, according to news reports.

Positive engagement

“The Secretary-General welcomes and is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage on the basis of the recent proposal by US President Donald J. Trump,” said a statement issued on behalf of UN chief António Guterres by his Spokesperson.

“He urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end.”

Mr. Guterres thanked Qatar and Egypt for “their invaluable mediation work” alongside the US.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his consistent call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and unfettered humanitarian access,” the statement continued.

The UN chief underlined it would support all efforts towards ending the war “to prevent even more suffering.”

Deal offers ‘window of opportunity’

Earlier in the day before the response from Hamas, relief chief Tom Fletcher said the UN was ready and eager to act on the window of opportunity provided by the US initiative on Gaza.

Around 170,000 metric tonnes of food, medicine, shelter and other desperately needed supplies are on standby, poised to enter the decimated Strip from across the region.

Mr. Fletcher said that the Israeli-controlled crossings would need to open and there must be safe movement for civilians and aid workers; unrestricted entry of goods; visas for staff; the space for humanitarians to operate; and the private sector to be revived.

UN aid teams warn that the situation in northern Gaza continues to rapidly deteriorate, as Israel continues its military offensive to seize full control of Gaza City, with tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians unable to leave.

“Military operations and heavy strikes, hitting residential areas and buildings, are driving up the death toll and continue to wreak havoc on the area,” said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric at the daily news briefing in New York.