With Colombia at a turning point, the UN calls for peace gains to be consolidated

He thanked the Government of Colombia for its continued cooperation with the UN Verification Mission and underscored the crucial role of the Security Council in the progress achieved to date. The veteran diplomat and negotiator formally take up his post later this month.

Mr. Jenča emphasised that the comprehensive implementation of the Final Peace Agreement remains the cornerstone of efforts to consolidate lasting peace in the country, which formally ended decades of conflict between FARC-EP rebels and Government forces.

Fact-finding mission

Following his designation, Mr. Jenča conducted a preparatory visit to Colombia in September, where he met a wide range of stakeholders, including government officials, signatories to the Peace Agreement, former combatants, and civil society representatives.

He acknowledged significant progress in key areas such as rural reform, reintegration, and transitional justice, while also highlighting ongoing challenges, particularly in the areas of security and financial support.

Mr. Jenča welcomed the process which this month saw the first sentences handed down under transitional justice measures by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), describing it as a historic milestone in the pursuit of truth, justice, and reparation.

“The conflict inflicted immeasurable suffering on victims and their families. The transitional justice process is delivering unprecedented convictions and acceptance of responsibility by those who committed serious crimes, while involving victims in the process and offering redress to them through restorative action to be carried out by the perpetrators,” he said.

Call for swift implementation

He called on the Government to promptly ensure sentences are implemented: this includes actions such as mine clearance, the search for missing persons, and community-based infrastructure projects.

The Special Representative expressed concern over the resurgence of violence in certain regions, underscoring that insecurity remains the greatest threat to peace.

He stressed the urgent need to ensure the safe conduct of upcoming national elections and the protection of communities and former combatants alike.

Finally, Mr. Jenča reaffirmed the UN mission’s readiness to adapt to evolving needs and to continue building confidence between parties to the peace deal on the ground.

He noted that the Mission’s presence in conflict-affected areas is essential and emphasised that Colombia is a “rare case” in which the Council has been able to respond with targeted assistance to a nationally owned peace process.

“These are favorable circumstances for the United Nations to continue to make a positive and focused contribution,” Mr. Jenča concluded.

Colombia reaffirms its commitment

Colombia’s Ambassador Leonor Zalabata reaffirmed her Government’s full commitment to the comprehensive implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement.

Speaking as a woman, an Arhuaco Indigenous leader, and a human rights defender, she emphasised the multi-ethnic and multicultural scope of the ambitious deal, outlining the concrete progress achieved so far under President Gustavo Petro’s administration.

This includes the formalisation of over three million hectares of rural land, the recognition of Indigenous and Afro-descendant territories, and support for over 11,000 former combatants in the reintegration process.

US questions mission’s mandate

The United States Ambassador Mike Waltz criticised President Gustavo Petro’s policies on security and the peace process, telling ambassadors that the mandate of the UN Verification Mission had been unnecessarily broadened “to reflect excessive political priorities,” such as transitional justice and support for minority ethnic groups.

“The United States is closely examining this mission's mandate and whether it merits continued UN Security Council support,” he added.