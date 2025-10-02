Gaza health system overwhelmed as WHO reports 42,000 people have life-changing injuries

“These life changing injuries account for one quarter of all reported injuries, of a total of over 167,300 people injured since October 2023,” said Rik Peeperkorn, WHO Representative in the West Bank and Gaza.

Over 5,000 people have faced amputation and other severe injuries to arms, legs and the spinal cord.

Briefing journalists in New York by video link from Gaza, Dr. Peeperkorn detailed widespread trauma needs, adding that dozens of rehabilitation workers have been killed, with facilities close to collapse.

“Currently less than 14 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals remain partially functional, while less than one third of pre-conflict rehabilitation services are operating, with several facing imminent closure,” he said.

Pregnant, and trapped

Maternity and childbirth services in the war-ravaged enclave have also been severely impacted.

The UN reproductive health agency, UNFPA, estimates that 55,000 pregnant women are trapped in Gaza, contending with displacement, bombardment, severe hunger and malnutrition.

Approximately 130 babies are born daily, with more than a quarter delivered by Caesarean section.

Estimates indicate every week in Gaza, at least 15 women give birth outside a health facility without skilled help and around one in five newborns are born premature or suffering low birth weight.

James Elder from the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) described the scene at Al Aqsa and Nasser hospitals: “There’s a real level of fear and stress among the community here in Gaza City and in the south.

“Seeing large numbers of mums with newborns in corridors, hospitals are simply overburdened because of the devastation of the healthcare.”

Soundcloud

Deep psychological impact

Conflict-related injuries also carry deep psychological scars.

“Survivors struggle with trauma, loss and daily survival where psychosocial referral services remain scarce,” Dr. Peeperkorn said, urging investment in rehabilitation linked to mental health and disability-inclusive care.

WHO stressed the urgent need for fuel, medical supplies, prosthetics, and assistive devices, alongside protection for health workers. Medical evacuation is another priority.

More than 15,000 people, including 3,800 children, need specialist treatment outside Gaza.

“We need many more countries to accept patients, and the restoration of the West Bank and East Jerusalem referral pathway,” Dr. Peeperkorn said.

Displacements continue

Meanwhile, humanitarian officials highlighted the wider crisis facing civilians, with nowhere to go.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said more than 6,700 people fled northern Gaza to the south within a 10-hour span on Wednesday alone, adding to over 417,000 displacements since mid-August.

“Families in southern Gaza are squeezed into these and other overcrowded shelters or makeshift tents along the coast. Many others are sleeping out in the open, often amid rubble,” he told the daily news briefing in New York.

“New arrivals in the south face poor sanitation, no privacy or safety, and a high risk of children being separated from their families – all while being exposed to explosive ordnance.”