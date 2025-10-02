Increasing violence and funding cuts imperil millions across Haiti

Haiti faces one of the world’s most severe food crises that is only worsening due to steep funding cuts to WFP relief programmes.

“We urge international partners to step up to enable WFP and partners to provide not only life-saving emergency assistance, but also to invest in programmes addressing the root causes of hunger,” said Wanja Kaaria, the agency’s director in Haiti.

The WFP reported that armed groups now control nearly 90 per cent of the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince, leading to higher food prices for a population already facing grave food insecurity and obstructing farmers’ access to markets.

Over 16,000 killed

A staggering 1.3 million people, more than half of them children, have been forced to flee their homes in search of food and shelter, says the WFP, while over 16,000 people have been killed and some 7,000 injured since January 2022, according to UN human rights chief Volker Türk.

The violence is spreading beyond the country’s capital and into nearby regions – fertile ground for more arms, drugs and human trafficking, Mr. Türk said, in an update on the situation in Haiti to the Human Rights Council.

“More children are being subjected to trafficking, exploitation and forced recruitment by the gangs,” he continued. “We can only imagine the long-term impact, for the children of Haiti, and for society as a whole.”

‘Running out of options and hope’

The WFP requires $139 million for the next 12 months to reach Haiti’s most vulnerable families. Currently, funding shortfalls have forced the agency to suspend hot meals for newly displaced families and slash food rations in half.

For the first time ever, the WFP has not prepositioned food stocks to respond to any climate-related disaster during the Atlantic hurricane season because of lack of resources.

“Today, more than half of all Haitians don’t have enough to eat,” said Ms. Kaaria. “With our current levels of funding, WFP and partners are struggling to keep starvation at bay for thousands of the most vulnerable – children, mothers, entire families who are running out of options and hope.”

Despite challenges, the WFP has reached over two million people in need since January 2022 and is working with the Haitian government to provide school meals to thousands of students, among other aid.

State violence

In his update, Mr. Türk expressed concern that Haitian Government-backed security forces have been responsible for some “unnecessary and disproportionate lethal force” in their fight against the gangs.

More than half of killings and injuries so far this year have been at the hands of State authorities, with 174 people executed for alleged gang affiliations.

UN Photo/Loey Felipe Security Council members vote on a draft resolution concerning a new gang suppression force in Haiti.

The Government has also been using explosive, or attack drones, in a bid to purge the capital of armed groups – which is “likely unlawful under international human rights law” – killing at least 559 people as of mid-September.

New Security Council-backed force

A new Gang Suppression Force (GSF) of over 5,000 armed personnel to neutralize gangs and protect the population was authorized earlier this week by the UN Security Council.

But details of how it will be financed, and which countries will be supplying troops have yet to be finalised. Read our explainer on how the GSF is taking shape, here.