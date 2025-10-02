Sudan: UN rights chief calls for urgent action to protect civilians in El Fasher

“El Fasher is on the precipice of an even greater catastrophe if urgent measures are not taken to loosen the armed vice upon the city and to protect civilians,” he said.

Reports of the RSF deploying long-range drones in South Darfur have heightened fears of an escalation in the coming days.

Tweet URL

Catalogue of killings

Between 19 and 29 September, at least 91 civilians were killed in artillery shelling, drone strikes and ground incursions. Attacks have targeted civilian infrastructure, raising concerns that the aim is forcible displacement, including from the Abu Shouk camp for IDPs.

Neighbourhoods sheltering the displaced in and around the last Government-held city in Darfur have been hit repeatedly.

On 19 September, a drone strike on a mosque killed at least 67 civilians, while two attacks struck a market in Daraja Oula last week. On 30 September, credible reports indicated that 23 civilians were killed when a community kitchen in the Abu Shouk neighbourhood was shelled.

Mr. Türk stressed that civilians who remain in El Fasher – including the elderly, people with disabilities and those with chronic illnesses – must be protected.

Safe passage must be given

“Safe and voluntary passage of civilians must be ensured out of El Fasher, and throughout their movement along key exit routes and at checkpoints controlled by different armed actors,” he said, citing persistent reports of executions, torture, abductions and looting.

He warned of a risk of ethnically motivated abuses similar to those reported during the RSF offensive on Zamzam camp in April, when sexual violence targeted Zaghawa women and girls. He also called for “immediate and unhindered access” for humanitarian aid, as residents face dwindling food, water and health care.

“As essential supplies are dwindling daily, and prices are skyrocketing, the recent attack on one of the few remaining community kitchens will further diminish what remains of the right to food,” Mr. Türk said.

Atrocities ‘not inevitable’

He renewed his call for the siege to be lifted, and humanitarian access ensured.

“Atrocities are not inevitable; they can be averted if all actors take concrete action to uphold international law, demand respect for civilian life and property, and prevent the continued commission of atrocity crimes,” he said.