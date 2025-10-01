Calls grow louder for more age-inclusive societies

“Every older person has the right to age with dignity security and access to opportunities that enrich their lives,” said one of the key organisers of the International Day of Older Persons, Arjanita Elezaj.

Tweet URL

“These are not privileges, they are human rights,” she told a meeting at UN Headquarters to commemorate the day, where key issues such as boosting opportunities for older persons to take part in civic and cultural life were debated, along with healthcare and housing.

This year’s theme highlighted that older persons must be given agency to play an active role in driving local and global action, aimed at amplifying their voice in policymaking and an effort to build more inclusive societies.

“Older persons carry with them a lifetime of lived experiences, residence and service,” said Ms. Elezaj. “They are the architects of communities, movements and institutions that continue to guide us today. Yet too often, their voices go unheard.”

The world is growing older

The number of people aged 60 or over has more than doubled to 1.2 billion in the past three decades and is projected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, according to a mission statement by organisers of the event in New York.

With global life expectancy increasing, the number of people aged 80 and over is expected to surpass the number of infants by the mid-2030s.

“We must respond with foresight and action. That means ensuring that the rights of older persons are fully respected, their dignity upheld, and their contributions recognised,” said the UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message for the day.

‘Urgency’ for an age-inclusive movement

With a smile and an anecdote, professor and Dean Emerita of the Columbia University School of Social Work, Jeanette Takamura, reminded the audience that ageing is a universal phenomenon.

“When I last spoke at this podium my hair was dark brown and I was an inch taller,” she said.

Now, 26 years later, “I am obviously an inch shorter with silver hair,” she added.

In her speech, she emphasised the “urgency of heightened multigenerational outreach and inclusion” to propel forward an age-inclusive, global social movement.

She underlined that social movements are most impactful when they embrace a broad spectrum and emphasised the need for younger and older generations to learn from and about one other.

“The groundwork for a social movement has been laid by all the international years past,” she commended.

“Let us exercise wisdom, be agents of social change and expand our tent to welcome the multiple generations of younger persons we need as partners and co-creators.”