World News in Brief: ‘Trust crisis’ impacts vaccine rollouts, Cyberspace must ‘serve the common good’, Türk calls for lasting truce in Lebanon

And because healthcare spending is also under pressure around the world, it should be a priority to develop so-called combination vaccines, the panel insisted.

WHO immunisation chief Dr. Kate O’Brien, stressed that the combination MMR jab that protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is safe for children.

‘Significant risks’

“What is really critical is that rubella and measles both have significant health risks,” she warned. “If a woman who becomes pregnant does not have protection against rubella and develops a rubella infection during early pregnancy, there is significant risk of severe harm to the foetus.”

The panel listed several obstacles preventing global health improvements; these include the high numbers of people living in conflict settings today, who are at greater risk of contracting disease.

The fall in global health spending has also impacted “all” of WHO’s regional offices, the experts said.

They underlined the “drastic reductions” in staffing levels and financial resources now facing the health agency before appealing for “greater national leadership” on immunisation programmes moving forward.

Cyberspace must ‘serve the common good’: Guterres

The Internet is an essential tool for “innovation and opportunity” but security failures in cyberspace can undermine public trust, disrupt societies and even threaten peace, the UN chief told the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.

“We must act together to ensure cyberspace serves the common good – by investing in people, building skills and fostering inclusion,” António Guterres told delegates in the Saudi capital.

He said while the move increasingly online accelerates, global partnerships need to be forged which are rooted in solidarity and shared responsibility – leaving no country or community behind.

UN commitment

“The United Nations remains committed to advancing a vision of cyberspace that is open, secure, and anchored in international law. To achieve this vision, we are working to ensure all countries have the capacity to maximize digital opportunities while minimizing risks.”

The UN chief recognized Saudi Arabia leadership in this regard and the forum’s focus on protecting children worldwide online and ensuring women are empowered.

“Let’s work together to build trust, establish common rules, and protect human rights for a more secure digital future for all,” he said.

Lebanon: Türk calls for lasting truce as civilians bear the brunt

UN human rights chief Volker Türk has urged all sides to step up efforts towards a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon, warning that civilians continue to pay the highest price despite an agreement reached nearly a year ago following hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants.

Since the 27 November 2024 truce between Lebanon and Israel, more than 100 civilians have been killed, according to figures verified by UN human rights office, OHCHR.

The Lebanese army have accused Israel of thousands of violations across the line of separation, including strikes on homes and civilian areas, while the Israeli military acknowledges hundreds of air raids against what it describes as Hezbollah positions.

Civilians unable to rebuild

“We are still seeing devastating impacts of jet and drone strikes in residential areas, and even near UN peacekeepers,” Mr. Türk said. “Families cannot begin to rebuild their lives, as schools, clinics, places of worship and other civilian sites remain damaged or unsafe.”

One of the deadliest incidents occurred on 21 September, when an Israeli drone strike in Bint Jbeil killed five people, including three children. Mr. Türk called for independent investigations into this and other attacks raising concerns over compliance with international humanitarian law.

Over 80,000 people remain displaced in Lebanon, alongside 30,000 in northern Israel.

The High Commissioner stressed that protecting civilians and respecting international law are paramount.

“Only the genuine implementation of the ceasefire can pave the way to durable peace,” he said, urging adherence to Security Council resolution 1701, which brought an end to hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.