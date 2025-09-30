UN News
Security Council LIVE: Ambassadors authorise new Gang Suppression Force for Haiti

A burnt-out car serves as a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince. With over 150 gangs operating in and around the country, all roads access in and out of Haiti's capital are now under some gang control.
© UNOCHA/Giles Clarke
Security Council LIVE: Ambassadors authorise new Gang Suppression Force for Haiti

Peace and Security

The UN Security Council has backed a resolution authorising the transition of the Kenyan-led support mission for Haiti into a new Gang Suppression Force, in close cooperation with Haitian authorities. US Ambassador Michael Waltz said it offered new hope for the country's future as “a key first step” to address the humanitarian and security crisis there. Follow the meeting live below; UN News app users need to click here for coverage.

