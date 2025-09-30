From crisis to community cure: A Haitian mother fights back against cholera

When her 11-year-old daughter, Noel-Dina, was struck by fever and unbearable abdominal pain, Oriata didn't hesitate.

She immediately took her child to the nearest hospital. “She couldn't walk anymore because she was so weak. I had to carry her on my back. I was terribly worried and thought I was going to lose her,” said Oriata, her eyes filled with tears.

That day, Noel-Dina was diagnosed with cholera.

© UNICEF/Joseph Oriata (centre) participates in a community campaign against cholera.

Like many children in their rural neighborhood of Grand-Goâve west of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, she lived without access to basic sanitation facilities. “We had no choice but to use the outdoors as our toilet. That's how the disease entered our lives,” Oriata explained.

Cholera spread

Cholera has recently been spreading in Haiti. So far this year, more than 3,100 suspected cholera cases have been reported nationwide.

© UNICEF/Odelyn Joseph A young child is treated for cholera at a hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Between 21-25 September alone, 40 suspected cases and three deaths were reported in Pétion-Ville, a busy suburb with many schools – a worrying development with the new academic year set to begin.

Young adults, who typically move around a lot, account for most of the cases, fuelling concerns of the disease spreading.

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that the UN humanitarian coordination office, OCHA, was working “together with authorities and our partners to ensure there is rigorous case monitoring and that health workers are rapidly mobilised to reduce the risk of the further spread of cholera.”

Community action

Eleven-year-old Noel-Dina survived thanks to timely medical care.

Her painful experience was a turning point as thanks to awareness campaigns in their area, her mother, Oriata, learned that the lack of latrines was one of the main reasons for the spread of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

UNOCHA/Christian Cricboom A health worker carries out sanitation procedures as people enter a cholera facility in Haiti.

Without waiting for outside help, she began digging a pit in her yard.

“I didn't have many resources, but I knew I had to do something, not just for my daughter, but for all the children in the neighborhood,” she explained.

Oriata didn't stop there. After seeing her daughter gradually regain strength, she became involved in awareness-raising activities in her community, going from house to house, to encourage other families to take action.

Her commitment sparked a wave of solidarity.

“When someone started digging a pit and couldn't continue, we would get together to help them and we did this house by house until it became a movement,” she recalled.

This mutual support transformed their neighbourhood. Latrines became the norm and hygiene practices such as systematic hand washing were adopted by everyone.

“Today, when you walk through here, you no longer smell any bad odours because no one relieves themselves outside anymore,” she said.

Full of dreams

Sitting on her bed, her maths notebooks open in front of her, Noel-Dina smiles shyly. She dreams of becoming a nurse. Every day, she helps her mother at home and washes her hands thoroughly after using the toilet, actions that have become automatic.

“Before, I had to go outside. Now we have a latrine at home, and I'm glad my mum built it. She did it for me and for everyone,” she said.

Other communities are also taking action with support from the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and the local authorities.

Nearly 3,000 households now have access to safe and hygienic latrinesand 30 hygiene clubs, 22 in schools and 8 in health centres, have been created to encourage good practices among children, teachers, and medical staff.

“Before, there were bacteria everywhere, and children often got sick. Now, even when a child has a fever, it's no longer because of dirt. They are healthier and happier,” said Oriata.