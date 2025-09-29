World News in Brief: El Fasher siege latest, shock at Michigan church attack, violent crackdown on Madagascar protests

Briefing reporters in New York on Monday, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said the RSF militia’s grip is tightening on the last government-held redoubt, with satellite imagery showing “large groups of people attempting to flee on foot” from peripheral areas.

“Local sources report that civilians trying to leave the city have faced violence, harassment and looting along insecure routes.”

Aid coordination office, OCHA, is calling for commanders of the rival militaries battling for control of Sudan to protect civilians in El Fasher as required by international humanitarian law.

Mr. Haq stressed safe passage must be given to those wanting to leave.

Malnutrition deaths

Meanwhile, a local Sudanese doctors’ association reports that more than 20 people in El Fasher – including children and pregnant women – have died of malnutrition this month alone.

“These tragic deaths highlight the urgent need for humanitarian access to reach the besieged population with life-saving assistance,” said Mr. Haq.

The humanitarian situation in the Kordofan region also remains dire. Ongoing conflict has restricted access to food, essential supplies, banking services and humanitarian aid, while damaging critical infrastructure.

UN chief expresses shock over deadly attack on Mormon church in Michigan

The UN Secretary-General has expressed his shock at the killing of four people in suburban Michigan over the weekend following an attack on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house.

According to news reports, the motive for the assault – in which the church was burnt to the ground while the lone gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police – has yet to be determined.

Dozens of people have already been questioned as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to work on the case which officials described as an “act of targeted violence.”

Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaking at a press conference asked for the “temperature of the rhetoric” to be lowered surrounding the case.

UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said UN chief António Guterres “strongly condemns the attack and offers condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and the people of Grand Blanc Township.”

‘Heinous attack’

The senior UN official whose office works to foster inter-religious and cultural dialogue worldwide, Ángel Moratinos, said he was alarmed “by the heinous attack.”

In a statement, the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos, said that houses of worship are sacred sanctuaries where people find peace.

He reiterated that “such acts of hatred and violence are utterly rejected and are unjustifiable under any circumstances.”

Mr. Moratinos stressed the urgent need to protect all religious sites and communities, regardless of faith or denomination.

Madagascar: UN rights chief condemns ‘violent response’ from security forces

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Monday condemned the “violent response” from security forces over the weekend to peaceful protests in Madagascar.

At least 22 people have been killed and more than100 injured after demonstrators took to the streets over three days, protesting water and power cuts.

News reports said the Malagasy President had dissolved the government following the youth led protests which were reportedly inspired by the so-called ‘Gen-Z” protests in Nepal and Kenya.

The UN rights office, OHCHR, said that victims of the violent crackdown by security forces included both protesters and bystanders.

Others were killed in subsequent widespread violence and looting by individuals and gangs not associated with the protesters.

Shocked and saddened

“I am shocked and saddened by the killings and injuries in the protests over water and power cuts in Madagascar,” said Mr. Türk. “I urge the authorities to ensure respect for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, consistent with their obligations under international human rights law.”

Peaceful protests began in the capital Antananarivo on 25 September, but the security forces intervened, lobbing teargas and beating and arresting protesters, said OHCHR. Some officers also used live ammunition.

Further demonstrations soon broke out in another eight major cities across the country.

The UN rights chief called for an end to the use of unnecessary and disproportionate force. He demanded the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained protesters.

Mr. Türk also urged the Malagasy authorities to institute prompt, thorough, independent and transparent investigations into the violence and to bring those responsible to justice.