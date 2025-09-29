Nepal highlights youth-driven change, and calls for global action

He framed Nepal’s recent challenges and achievements as part of a broader call for strengthened multilateral action.

Mr. Thapa opened by noting the youth-led political movement earlier this month – the “Gen-Z protests” – which demanded transparent governance, equal opportunities across Nepalese society and an end to corruption.

“Their aspirations are for nothing less than a fair, just and prosperous Nepal,” he said, while also lamenting the violence that claimed lives and damaged public infrastructure during the demonstrations.

He highlighted the subsequent political milestones following the transformational protests, including the appointment of the country’s first female Prime Minister and the upcoming general elections in March 2026.

Mr. Thapa described these developments as steps toward consolidating democracy, rebuilding institutions and restoring public trust.

World at a crossroads

Turning to global concerns, Ambassador Thapa warned of rising military expenditures, unmet commitments to sustainable development and the worsening climate crisis.

He said they were a reminder that multilateral institutions, including the UN, must be revitalised to respond effectively.

He also addressed ongoing crises worldwide, including the war in Ukraine and conflicts in Sudan and the Sahel. He highlighted the “heavy toll” borne by civilians in Gaza, while calling for the immediate release of all hostages, including a Nepalese student taken by Hamas during the October 7 attacks in Israel.

Call for global solidarity

Mr. Thapa called for accelerated progress toward the 2030 Agenda and ambitious climate action, emphasising emissions reduction and scaling up renewable energy.

He also highlighted the need for fairer global representation in international financial institutions and the Security Council – calling for them to become more inclusive, transparent and accountable.

Recalling that the UN has served for 80 years as a beacon of peace, justice, human rights, and development, Ambassador Thapa concluded with a plea for collective responsibility:

“When the United Nations succeeds, humanity as a whole succeeds. When it falters, it is the innocent and the vulnerable who bear the heaviest cost. Let us stand together, united and determined, to ensure enduring peace and prosperity in the world.”