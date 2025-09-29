UN News
Security Council LIVE: ‘Devastation’ in Gaza and beyond reinforces need to end Palestine occupation

Men climb the barriers of a community kitchen in western Gaza City where famine has been spreading in search for food.
Security Council LIVE: ‘Devastation’ in Gaza and beyond reinforces need to end Palestine occupation

Peace and Security

The UN Security Council is meeting to discuss the Middle East crisis and protection of civilians in conflict, as speculation grows of a potential deal to end the war in Gaza with US President Donald Trump and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in the White House for talks on Monday. Follow live coverage from the council chamber in New York below; UN News app users can go here
