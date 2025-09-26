China’s Premier Li calls for solidarity, peace and shared economic prosperity in UN address

“Solidarity lifts everyone up, while division drags all down,” Mr. Li told the General Assembly, warning that unilateralism and protectionism were undermining the international order built over decades.

Humanity, he said, “has once again come to a crossroads.”

Premier Li recalled the defeat of fascism and the founding of the UN eight decades ago, saying the lessons of history demanded renewed commitment to peace, fairness and justice.

“When might dictates right, the world risks division and regression,” he said, urging that all countries, “big or small, be treated as equals.”

China, Mr. Li stressed, was committed to being a “staunch defender of world peace and security.”

He highlighted Beijing’s contributions to UN peacekeeping – the second-largest budgetary contributor and the largest troop contributor among Security Council permanent members – and its role in promoting political solutions to conflicts including Ukraine and the Israel-Palestine crisis.

On the global economy, the Chinese leader said sluggish growth was being worsened by “tariff hikes and erection of walls and barriers.” He pointed to his country’s steady expansion and role as a driver of global development, contributing about 30 percent of economic growth in recent years, and noted the country had lowered tariffs – while remaining the world’s second-largest importer for 16 consecutive years.

Reject ‘civilizational superiority’

China would continue to pursue “high-quality belt and road cooperation” with over 150 countries, he said, while opening its economy wider to the world.

Mr. Li also urged deeper exchanges between societies and warned against “civilizational superiority or ideology-based circles,” which he said bred confrontation.

Turning to global challenges, Mr. Li called for stronger collective action on climate change and emerging technologies.

He said China had built the world’s largest renewable energy system and was advancing low-carbon development. He also urged swift progress on international rules for artificial intelligence, reiterating Beijing’s call for a “world AI cooperation organization.”

As part of its UN engagement, Premier Li announced that China would present lunar soil samples scooped up by its latest robotic explorer from the far side of the moon – the first ever collected – to the United Nations.

He also said China would partner with the UN to establish a China-UN Global South–South Development Facility, with $10 million in initial funding, and a global centre for sustainable development in Shanghai in cooperation with the UN Development Program (UNDP).

“We should adhere to the principles of people-centered development, technology for good, and equitable benefits,” Mr. Li said.

Concluding his address, Mr. Li reaffirmed China’s support for reforms to make the UN “more efficient and representative.”