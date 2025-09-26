UN News
Security Council LIVE: Resolution to avoid ‘snapback’ of UN sanctions on Iran fails

A wide view of the UN Security Council chamber as members meet on threats to international peace and security.

The UN Security Council has voted down an effort by China and Russia to extend sanctions relief to Iran for six months under the nuclear deal – formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The so-called “snapback” mechanism remains in force which will see sanctions reimposed on Tehran this weekend, following the termination of the JCPOA. Follow our live coverage below; UN News app users can go here
