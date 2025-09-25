‘Africa’s voice is not heard’: Leaders issue call for equity, justice and courage

The urgency reflects a global reality – that the UN risks losing relevance in the face of today’s polycrisis – from blatant disregard for international norms and unending conflicts to runaway climate disasters and crushing debt burdens.

Africa’s leaders grounded their appeals in lived experience, describing constant struggles with exceedingly fragile economies, recurring droughts, youthful populations bereft of opportunity, and the persistent imbalance of power within international institutions.

On Thursday, the overarching message was clear: without reform, the promise of the UN Charter cannot be fulfilled, and a weak United Nations cannot serve “We the peoples.”

Guinea-Bissau: We are equals

President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau stressed the UN’s unique role as a forum where all nations, large or small, can speak as equals.

He described a world beset by conflict, inequality, and stalled development, noting that UN agencies – from UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to the World Food Programme (WFP) – sustain hope and dignity but cannot succeed without systemic reform.

He called for the Security Council to expand, democratize, and offer a genuine place for the Global South, arguing that faith in multilateralism can only be rebuilt if developing nations see their voices shaping decisions. In his words:

“The legitimacy, strength, and future of the UN lie in the inclusion and full participation of all of us in deliberations and decision-making.”

The Gambia: Shoulder your responsibilities

From West Africa, Vice President Muhammed Jallow emphasized the Gambia’s pursuit of inclusive development, peace, and respect for fundamental freedoms.

He highlighted the vulnerability of countries in the Global South to external shocks – from food and energy crises to debt pressures and unemployment – and urged international partnerships that prioritize resilience in food security, infrastructure and implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Turning to the maintenance of international peace and security, he stressed: “We call on the UN Security Council to fulfil its responsibility towards resolving the unrest in Africa and elsewhere.”

Ethiopia: No shortcuts to true justice

Ethiopia’s President Taye Atskeselassie Amde made a forceful call for reform, stating that the UN must overcome “systemic problems,” including a lack of impartiality, selectivity, and double standards.

He warned that military buildups, isolationist policies, and retreat from development and climate commitments pose global threats that undermine peace between nations.

While Ethiopia has achieved significant national development milestones, Mr. Amde cautioned that these successes won’t mask systemic barriers such as crushing debt, coercive trade measures, and Africa’s absence from decision-making at the Security Council.

“There is no shortcut or half-solution to this longstanding pursuit for justice,” he declared, pressing for debt cancellation and Africa’s full inclusion in global governance.

South Sudan: We all are better together

Vice President Josephine Joseph Lagu spoke from the perspective of a young nation still grappling with internal fragility.

She framed South Sudan’s struggles within the broader failure of the international community to support post-conflict recovery, emphasizing peace, humanitarian relief, and the space to consolidate institutions without undue interference.

She called for stronger commitment to African-led solutions, arguing that UN credibility hinges on supporting the most vulnerable.

“We all know that it is better together. It is better together for us nationally, it is better together for us globally,” she said.

Botswana: Hear Africa’s voice

President Duma Gideon Boko of Botswana delivered a message rooted in both gratitude and urgent calls for action, acknowledging the UN’s founding vision and emphasizing the continent’s ongoing inequities.

He drew on Botswana’s experience of using diamond wealth to fund schools and hospitals, he highlighted the fragility of resource dependence and the need for global partnerships in renewable energy, technology, and sustainable agriculture. For semi-arid nations – like Botswana – he warned, climate change is a present reality.

President Boko’s strongest plea concerned UN reform: “Africa’s voice is not heard.”

He demanded a permanent Security Council seat, arguing that without it, the UN cannot claim to be truly universal.

