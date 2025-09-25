Post-war Somalia proves multilateralism can make the world a better place, says President

Somalia’s story is one of “real national effort supported by truly committed international partners,” he said, referring to the country’s transition from all-out civil conflict beginning in 2012.

“In fact, Somalia is evidence that multilateralism and global solidarity can make the world a better, safer and progressive place.”

He affirmed that as a current member of the Security Council, his nation is working with other international partners to find solutions for peace in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Mr. Mohamud called for an “immediate and lasting ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, and renewed commitment towards the two-State solution,” on the issue of Palestine.

‘Pockets of international terrorism’

Back home, Somalia is battling the “last remaining pockets of international terrorism while building a strong and sustainable national security architecture,” he said.

Recalling that Somalia was once Africa’s first democracy, he declared that the country is preparing now for its first full national elections in 57 years. More than 30 independent political associations have already registered their participation.

‘Taking responsibility’ for economic development

“In Somalia, we are taking responsibility for our own economic development by building on the success of our recent reform-based debt relief,” Mr. Mohamud said, pointing to Somalia’s efforts to mitigate the cost of public service investment.

He affirmed Somalia’s commitment to benefit from its strategic location and natural resources through trade and said that to support that ambition, the country has joined the East Africa Community, is ratifying policies aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area and continues the process of joining the World Trade Organization (WTO).

To combat the adverse impact of climate change, Mr. Mohamud announced the establishment of Somalia’s National Climate Fund to channel sustainable finance to communities transparently, along with efforts to restore degraded lands and strengthen water security.

He called on international institutions and capital markets to facilitate “accessible, affordable, predictable, and just” financing for Somalia’s sustainable growth and climate change mitigation.

“Nations on the frontlines like Somalia cannot be left to face this crisis alone unsupported by the dominant global financial architecture which is not fit for purpose in this age of great challenge.”