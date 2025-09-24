Syria: Return of millions brings hope but challenges remain

That still represents less than a quarter of the 4.7 million Syrian refugees who in August this year were still living in Türkiye, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt after being driven from the country by years of brutal conflict, according to a UNHCR report from earlier this month.

While the country has seen one million refugees and 1.8 million internally displaced persons return to their original areas, more funding is needed to facilitate the transition – amid widespread destruction to homes and basic services, combined with a lack of job opportunities.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi called on the international community, private sector and the Syrian diaspora to “come together and intensify their efforts to support recovery”, ensuring voluntary return is done in a dignified and sustainable manner.

Delaying their return

“In my area of origin there’s nothing, no services, no electricity,” said one of the respondents in the UNHCR report. “The first thing we’ll need is a roof over our heads.”

Citing lack of adequate housing, limited access to employment, and concerns about safety and security, most refugees said they did not intend to return to Syria within the next year, even though 75 per cent wish to return one day.

‘Preserve hope and support stability’

UNHCR has started facilitating voluntary returns and scaled up its support, including providing cash assistance and transport.

There are more than seven million Syrians still displaced in Syria and 4.5 million living abroad.

“With renewed commitment, the international community can help preserve hope and support stability and durable solutions for one of the largest refugee situations of our time,” said Mr. Grandi.