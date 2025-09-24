Security Council LIVE: Guardrails urgently needed for AI on the battlefield, warns Guterres

Humankind can’t allow killer robots and other AI-driven weapons to seize control of warfare, the UN Secretary-General just told ambassadors in the Security Council. “Innovation must serve humanity – not undermine it,” António Guterres continued, briefing a high-level meeting on growing concerns over peace and security in the fast-evolving age of AI – and the urgent need for consensus over international regulation. Follow our live coverage below - UN News app users can click here.