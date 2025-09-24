Security Council LIVE: Guardrails urgently needed for AI on the battlefield, warns Guterres

UN News
The UN Security Council is meeting to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on international peace and security.
Humankind can’t allow killer robots and other AI-driven weapons to seize control of warfare, the UN Secretary-General just told ambassadors in the Security Council. “Innovation must serve humanity – not undermine it,” António Guterres continued, briefing a high-level meeting on growing concerns over peace and security in the fast-evolving age of AI – and the urgent need for consensus over international regulation. Follow our live coverage below - UN News app users can click here.
