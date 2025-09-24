Kenya’s Ruto demands permanent African seat on the Security Council, highlights support for Haiti

He demanded reforms that would provide at least two permanent seats with full rights – including the power to veto – and two additional nonpermanent seats.

“You cannot claim to be the United Nations while disregarding the voice of 54 nations. It is not possible,” Mr. Ruto said in his address to the annual high-level debate.

He pointed out that Africa dominates much of the Security Council’s agenda, provides some of the largest peacekeeping contingents and “bears the heaviest costs of instability, yet remains the only continent without a permanent seat at the main table.”

“Reforming the Security Council is not a favor to Africa or to anybody. It is a necessity for the United Nations’ own survival,” he said.

“If the United Nations is to remain relevant in this century, it must reflect today’s realities, not the postwar power arrangements of 1945.”

Policing Haiti

Turning to Kenya’s role in Haiti, Mr. Ruto described Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission – which was authorized by the UN Security Council in October 2023 to help improve security and policing – as both a success and a cautionary tale about global security governance.

He said Kenya “stepped forward, stepped up, and deployed our officers” to confront rampant gang violence in Port-au-Prince. But the mission remains “underfunded, underequipped and operates below 40 per cent of its authorised personnel strength.”

Despite the constraints, he said, “the MSS has delivered results many thought were impossible.” Government institutions once overrun by gangs were restored, schools reopened, kidnappings have declined and Haiti’s airport and seaport have resumed normal operations.

“This begs the question: if so much could be achieved with limited resources and stretched personnel within months, what more could have been accomplished if the United Nations fraternity had truly acted together in solidarity with the people of Haiti?” Mr. Ruto asked.

He urged the Security Council to ensure the “hard-won gains” achieved so far by the Kenyan-led mission are consolidated as the UN body deliberates on the next steps.

The Kenyan President also denounced the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, while calling for the unconditional release of Israeli hostages.

He also expressed deep concern over the “needless war” in Sudan and highlighted his country’s efforts to transition to renewable energy to help the global effort to slow global warming.