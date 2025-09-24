World News in Brief: WHO reaffirms safety of vaccines, appeal for Sudanese civilians trapped in El Fasher, DR Congo Ebola outbreak update

“Extensive research, including large-scale studies over the past decade, has found no consistent association,” the agency said in a statement, urging expectant mothers to follow the advice of their health providers.

The alarm was raised by the White House on Monday when US President Donald Trump and senior health officials issued a new warning that acetaminophen – the active ingredient in the painkiller Tylenol – is linked to a rise in autism, along with announcing a new study on the potential causal effect of childhood vaccines.

Caution during pregnancy

WHO reminded that medicines should always be used with caution during pregnancy, particularly in the first trimester.

Autism affects nearly 62 million people worldwide, or about one in 127. The exact causes remain unclear, with multiple complex factors thought to be involved.

WHO also reiterated that vaccines do not cause autism, emphasising that “large, high-quality studies from many countries have all reached the same conclusion.”

The agency pointed out that the original research suggesting a link was flawed and has long been discredited.

Childhood immunisation programmes, guided by WHO and adopted by all countries, have saved at least 154 million lives over the past 50 years. “Vaccines protect not just individual children, but entire communities,” the agency noted.

Autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders will feature prominently at the UN high-level meeting on mental health and non-communicable diseases on Thursday.

Sudan: UN investigators call for action to protect civilians in besieged El Fasher

In Sudan, independent UN investigators have condemned a drone strike that hit a mosque in the Darfuri capital of El Fasher during morning prayers last Friday, reportedly killing at least 75 worshippers, including children.

The attack, reportedly carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which are besieging the city, also damaged nearby homes.

The UN Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan said the assault shows “blatant disregard” for international law and warned of grave risks to civilians trapped in the besieged city.

Mosques must be sanctuaries

The investigators appointed by the Human Rights Council stressed that places of worship must be sanctuaries, not targets, and urged immediate measures to protect civilians and safeguard Sudan’s cultural and religious heritage.

Last week, Secretary-General António Guterres voiced alarm at the deteriorating situation in El Fasher, where the RSF has tightened its siege for more than 500 days.

He called for an immediate halt to the fighting, safe passage for civilians wishing to leave, and unimpeded humanitarian access.

The conflict between the RSF and troops from the Sudanese military government has raged since April 2023, killing thousands and displacing millions. UN officials stress that such attacks may amount to war crimes.

DR Congo Ebola outbreak: UNICEF delivers vaccines and life-saving support

Nearly 45,000 doses of Ebola vaccine are on their way to Kasai province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as UNICEF intensifies efforts alongside the Government and partners to protect children and families from the ongoing outbreak.

Since the outbreak was declared on 5 September, 47 suspected and confirmed cases have been reported.

Twenty-five people have already died – 12 of them children.

“Every dose delivered is one more step toward keeping children and families safe,” said UNICEF Representative in the country, John Agbor.

He noted that children also need medical care if they fall ill, along with support to cope with trauma and safe spaces to learn and play.

The current hotspot is Bulape, with neighbouring areas of Mweka and Mushenge also at risk. More than 1,048 contacts have already been identified and are being monitored, UNICEF said.

© UNICEF/Josue Mulala Emergency aid is prepared for delivery to Kasaï province in response to the recently declared Ebola virus disease outbreak in DR Congo.

Teams working night and day

Teams are working around the clock in Kasai, together with the Ministry of Health, other UN agencies, and local partners.

Beyond vaccines, UNICEF is also supporting care for Ebola patients; reinforcing hygiene measures in schools, hospitals and child-friendly spaces, and making sure families receive life-saving information on how to protect themselves.

This is the sixteenth Ebola outbreak in DRC since the virus was first discovered in 1976. The last outbreak in the Kasai area was in 2008-2009.