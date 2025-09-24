We have no choice but to fight, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells world leaders

“No one but ourselves can guarantee security,” he said. “Only strong alliances. Only strong partners. And only our own weapons.”

He argued that international law does not work without the backing of “powerful friends” and, ultimately, military backup.

Those with “weapons decide who survives,” he said, calling it a “terrible” but unavoidable reality.

“Ukrainians are peaceful people, but they are people who want to live freely in their own independent country. That’s why we invest in defence. For many nations, there is simply no other way left.”

Systems failing

He pointed to conflicts in Sudan, Somalia and Palestine as evidence of a global system unable to prevent bloodshed or deliver solutions.

“That’s how weak these institutions have become,” he said. “For decades, just statements and statements.”

Turning to Russia’s war in Ukraine, he warned of the use of chemical weapons and famine as weapons against his people, the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children, and continued attacks around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia.

“Yesterday, the plant went into blackout again,” he said, raising the risk of spectre of disaster.

He also noted recent Russian drone and fighter jet incursions into Poland and Estonia, and interference in neighbouring Moldova.

“Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova,” he said, adding that supporting the country’s stability was “not costly, but failing to do so would come at a much higher price.”

AI-fuelled global arms race

President Zelenskyy warned that weak international responses were accelerating a global arms race, now reshaped by artificial intelligence.

“Dear leaders, we are now living through the most destructive arms race in human history because this time, it includes artificial intelligence,” he said. “We need global rules now for how AI can be used in weapons. And this is just as urgent as preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.”

He said Ukraine had developed attack drones and sea drones out of necessity, pushing back the Russian navy in the Black Sea and striking strategic bombers.

“None of this would have happened if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin had not started this full-scale aggression,” he said.

‘Act together to stop war’

The Ukrainian President urged nations to act collectively to end the war.

“Stopping this war now and within the global arms race is cheaper than building underground kindergartens or massive bunkers for critical infrastructure later,” he said.

“Stopping Russia now is cheaper than wondering who will be the first to create a simple drone carrying a nuclear warhead.”

He said more than 40 countries are already part of Ukraine’s coalition and called for broader support.

“So don’t stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on,” Mr. Zelenskyy concluded. “Please speak out and condemn it. Please join us in defending life and international law and order. People are waiting for action.”