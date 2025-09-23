Echoes of Gaza war dominate UN halls, from Assembly podium to Council chamber

Secretary-General António Guterres briefed ministers in the Council on the humanitarian and political dimensions of the conflict, describing it as “one of the darkest chapters of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Nearly two years after attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in southern Israel – which killed more than 1,200 Israeli civilians, including foreign nationals, and took over 250 hostages – and Israeli military’s ensuing response, the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate.

More than 60,000 Gazans have been killed, and tens of thousands more injured. Homes, schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure lie in ruins, while nearly 1.9 million people – about 90 per cent of the population – have been displaced, many multiple times.

Violence and instability are spreading beyond Gaza, threatening to further destabilize the region.

Qatar warns of regional consequences

UN Photo/Loey Felipe Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s 80th session.

In the General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, highlighted the broader regional consequences.

He condemned a recent Israeli strike in Doha targeting a Hamas negotiating delegation, calling it a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and “an act of state terrorism.”

Sheikh Tamim warned that such actions “undermine any diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the genocide against the people in Gaza,” emphasizing the importance of coordinated mediation with Egypt and the United States to secure the release of hostages, humanitarian access, and a permanent ceasefire.

He urged the international community to uphold UN legitimacy and restore collective security.

Jordan emphasizes responsibility of nations

UN Photo/Loey Felipe King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s 80th session.

King Abdullah II of Jordan also addressed world leaders, emphasizing the responsibility of the international community to respond.

“The war in Gaza marks one of the darkest moments in this institution’s history,” he said, urging action beyond repeated condemnations.

He stressed that Palestinians continue to be “denied rights, dignity ... their basic humanity ... yet again,” and called for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages, and robust humanitarian support.

Lebanon calls for a renewed political track

UN Photo/Loey Felipe President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s eightieth session.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told the Assembly that the crisis in Gaza cannot be viewed in isolation.

“The deep underlying causes of our crisis extend beyond our immediate borders,” he said.

“This is why it is our moral, human and political obligation to call for an immediate end to the devastation taking place in Gaza.”

He urged the revival of “a new political track aimed at finding a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian question,” based on international legitimacy and the two-State solution.

He noted that 142 states had already endorsed the New York Declaration on the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine.

UN Photo/Manuel Elías Secretary-General António Guterres (second from left) addresses the Security Council meeting on the conflict in Gaza.

Guterres returns to Council perspective

Back at the Security Council, Secretary-General Guterres noted a “glimmer of hope” with the resumption on Monday of the high-level conference on a two-State solution, and growing recognition of Palestinian statehood by countries including France and the United Kingdom.

He stressed that a just and lasting peace requires collective commitment to diplomacy, international law, and human dignity.

“We cannot let this fragile moment slip away.”