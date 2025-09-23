Guterres calls for ceasefire as European leaders affirm Ukraine’s rights at UN

Briefing the Council, Mr. Guterres said the conflict, now in its fourth year, “has brought immense suffering and instability to the region and beyond.”

He recalled that in February 2022, both the Security Council and the General Assembly adopted resolutions calling for a swift end to the war and a lasting peace.

“But we have also seen an intensification of the fighting – across Ukraine, and, at times, into the Russian Federation,” he added, noting that Ukrainian civilians continue to endure “relentless bombardment – in their homes, schools, hospitals and shelters.”

“Let me be clear: attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law. They must stop now.”

He urged scaled-up humanitarian support and a renewed push toward a ceasefire grounded in the UN Charter.

Lithuania warns against repeating history

UN Photo/Loey Felipe President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s eightieth session.

In the General Assembly Hall, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda invoked Europe’s past, drawing parallels between the 1930s and today. He warned against “appeasement” and insisted that abandoning Ukraine would embolden aggressors worldwide.

“Today we cannot abandon Ukraine,” he said. “When power replaces law and fear silences truth, the foundations of the global order begin to crack. And then nobody can feel safe anymore.”

Mr. Nausėda called on the international community to sustain military, economic, and humanitarian support, and to ensure accountability.

“Peace will never be sustainable without justice,” he said, urging the return of Ukrainian children and the use of frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine’s recovery.

France stresses Ukraine’s rights

UN Photo/Loey Felipe President Emmanuel Macron of France addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s eightieth session.

President Emmanuel Macron of France said that the conflict in Ukraine “poses the eternal question of the force of law against might is right, freedom against imperialism.”

Mr. Macron warned that recent provocations in Poland, Romania, Estonia and elsewhere show Russian destabilization threatens all Europeans.

“Ukraine has often said it is ready for a ceasefire and can agree to negotiations. It now falls to Russia to prove it can choose peace,” he said.

“France stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine alongside our European partners and all who understand the need to hold Russia back to preserve the global order.”

Poland highlights direct impact

UN Photo/Laura Jarriel President Karol Nawrocki of Poland addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s eightieth session.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said the war is jeopardizing the rules-based international order.

“State borders have ceased to be untouchable, and international law – which has so far considered the compass of world order – began treated more as a suggestion rather than a rule,” he said.

Poland has shown solidarity with Ukraine, he continued, hosting over one million refugees and providing material, financial, military and diplomatic support.

He added that that earlier this month, Russian drones “attacked” Polish territory.

“For the first time since World War II, Poland was forced to open fire on hostile objects over our territory. As Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, I assure you: Poland will always react adequately and stands ready to defend its territory.”

UN Photo/Evan Schneider Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the Security Council meeting on maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine.

Guterres closes with ceasefire call

Returning to the Council, Mr. Guterres reiterated his appeal for “a full, comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire – one that paves the way for a just and lasting peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions.”

“The United Nations is committed to fully supporting all meaningful efforts to end this war,” he concluded. “Every day of continued fighting undermines the chances for diplomacy to succeed and increases the dangers of further escalation.”