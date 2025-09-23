Guterres warns against loss of ‘fragile’ diplomatic momentum over Ukraine

With Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sitting in the iconic chamber after arriving to take part in the UN’s high-level week, the Secretary-General looked back to February when the council had marked the grim third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Since then, there has been “intense” diplomatic engagement but also an “intensification of the fighting” across Ukraine and, at times, in Russia, Mr. Guterres noted.

Homes, schools, hospitals and shelters continue to be bombed in Ukraine, while critical civilian infrastructure is being destroyed.

According to Mr. Guterres, the past months have seen some of the highest casualties with more than 14,000 civilians killed and over 36,000 injured.

He added that civilians inside Russia are being “increasingly affected.”

“Let me be clear: attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international law,” he said. “They must stop now.”

‘Painfully slow’ progress towards peace

Mr. Guterres commended the efforts by the United States and others seeking to facilitate diplomatic solutions to the conflict and welcomed direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Nevertheless, progress on achieving a ceasefire and a lasting peace settlement remains “painfully slow.”

“We cannot afford to lose the current diplomatic momentum, as fragile as it might be,” he stressed.

He reiterated his appeal for a “comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire” in line with the UN Charter and international law.

“The United Nations is committed to fully supporting all meaningful efforts to end this war – and to build a future of dignity, security and peace for all.”

© UNICEF/Oleksii Filippov A resident near the ruins of a residential building in Kyiv, watching as emergency crews search for survivors following a missile strike in the early hours of the morning on 28 August.

‘Be the force that acts together'

In his speech, President Zelenskyy lamented that the UN is “losing influence” and called for real security guarantees.

He said that along with Britain, France, and 40 more nations in what he called the coalition of the willing, “we are building a new security architecture. We count on the United States of America as a backstop.”

He urged the US, China, Britain and France to “be the force that acts together.”

“What we need now is a strong push to force Russia toward peace.”

UN Photo/Manuel Elías President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the UN Security Council meeting on maintaining peace and security in Ukraine.

‘Bring this war to an end’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Security Council members and those involved in the conflict to “bring this war to an end before it becomes something that will last another three or four years, lead to more destruction – both economic and at the same time, loss of life, loss of property, loss of futures.”

He said that if no path to peace appears in the short-term, the US “will take the steps necessary to impose costs for continued aggression.”

UN Photo/Manuel Elías US Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio addresses the Security Council meeting on maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine.

‘Not abandoning negotiations’

Speaking for Russia, First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said that the meeting – which he described as another “shameful episode in the market of hypocrisy” – generates “no added value to the establishment for peace in Ukraine.”

Addressing Member States, he said Russia awaits their support for a “realistic, long-term, lasting peace” adding that Moscow is “not abandoning any negotiations.”