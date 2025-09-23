UN News
SECURITY COUNCIL LIVE: Fragile diplomatic momentum on Ukraine must continue, Guterres urges

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the UN Security Council meeting on maintaining peace and security in Ukraine.
UN Photo/Manuel Elías
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the UN Security Council meeting on maintaining peace and security in Ukraine.

Peace and Security

The UN Secretary-General told the Security Council on Tuesday it’s important not to lose the “fragile diplomatic momentum” between Ukraine and Russia – and international mediators – over ending the war. He was briefing ambassadors in back-to-back meetings where calling for ceasefire in Gaza, he said the “day after” war ends there, must be anchored in international law, rejecting any “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians. Our live meetings coverage is below; UN News app users can click here.  
