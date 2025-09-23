GENERAL DEBATE LIVE: Nations must find the resolve ‘to be better together’: Baerbock

Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Tuesday that “impunity is the mother of chaos” as world leaders gathered to mark its 80th anniversary and open the General Debate. The UN chief said cooperation is “a practical strategy for survival, not an act of naiveté,” but cautioned that the principles of peace and progress are being eroded by war, inequality and climate chaos. Debate got underway with contrasting visions from presidents Lula and Trump. Follow our live meetings coverage below – UN News app users can click here.