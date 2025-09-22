Recommit to a two-State solution for Israel-Palestine conflict, ‘before it’s too late’: Guterres

He was speaking at the resumption of the international conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia focused on the question of Palestine and the two-State solution with Israel.

“The time for peace has come because we’re just a few moments away from no longer being able to seize peace,” he said.

‘We can no longer wait’: Macron

The UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognised a Palestinian State on Sunday, and President Macron announced that France would join them – to lengthy applause from delegates attending the meeting.

“The recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people takes nothing away from the rights of the people of Israel who France supported from Day One and to the respect of which it is staunchly committed,” he said.

“This is why we're so convinced that this recognition is the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace.”

More support needed

The meeting follows the General Assembly's resolution overwhelming endorsement of the outcome declaration from the first phase of the conference, which took place in July at UN Headquarters.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud thanked those countries that have recognized the State of Palestine or announced their intention to do so.

“We call on all other countries to take a similar historic step that will have a great impact on supporting the efforts towards the implementation of the two-State solution, achieve permanent and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, and find a new reality whereby the region can enjoy peace, stability and prosperity,” he said.

Guterres reiterates ceasefire appeal

In his remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres repeated his assertion that nothing can justify the horrific 7 October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel nor the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

He again called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and safe, unconditional and unhindered humanitarian access – which must all happen immediately.

The UN chief added that nothing can excuse developments in the West Bank that pose an existential threat to a two-State solution and called for an end to “relentless” settlement expansion, “the creeping threat of annexation” and intensifying settler violence.

Palestinian Statehood is a right

“We must recommit ourselves to the Two-State solution before it is too late,” he warned.

“Let’s be clear: Statehood for the Palestinians is a right, not a reward,” he said, drawing applause.

“And denying statehood would be a gift to extremists everywhere. Without two States, there will be no peace in the Middle East, and radicalism will spread around the world.”

‘Not a ‘naïve wish’

General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock insisted that the two-State solution is the only way to ensure that future generations of both Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace, security, and dignity.

“We know that some think this is a naïve wish” as the first resolution on the matter “is almost as old as this organization”, she said.

To those who point to decades of failure, she emphasised that not aiming for what is right means that “evil would prevail” and be “the end of this institution”.

Ms. Baerbock said the international community is not only committed to the two-State solution but “identifying tangible, timebound and irreversible steps for its realisation”, and willing to take decisive measures and provide international guarantees.